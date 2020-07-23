Community gathers to remember woman shot by deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered Wednesday night to remember a woman shot by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies amid renewed demands for justice in her case. “Elisha was somebody different to each and every one of us, she was the glue between us, she’s the middle child, we didn’t have our parents, and Elisha was our little rock,” said Elisha’s sister Elaine Maestas.

Deputies shot Elisha Lucero more than 20 times last year after family members called to report she was having a mental health crisis that was turning violent.

Her family says BCSO acted aggressively and did not need to kill Lucero. They are calling on the state to charge the deputies involved. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he will look into the case but he warns there are some challenges. The fact that Sheriff Manny Gonzales has notoriously refused to equip his deputies with body cameras.

“It is concerning, and I’ve also made the argument that in today’s age we should have the best technology and the best evidence. I’ve also made the argument that this type of technology will also protect good officers,” Balderas said.

In March, BCSO settled a civil suit with Luceros’ family paying them $4 million. Wednesday BCSO released a statement saying: “Continue to offer condolences to the family of Elisha Lucero and will continue to remain focused on effectively combating the crime crisis in Albuquerque.”

Related Coverage: