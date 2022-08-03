ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community will gather Wednesday, August 3 to give their final goodbye to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Levison. The service is at 10 a.m. at The Pit and KRQE News 13 will live stream on this page.

Levison was one of four men killed in the helicopter crash in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 16. The helicopter and its crew were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. BCSO frequently uses its helicopter to provide aerial firefighting and other assistance across New Mexico, particularly this fire season.

BCSO Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, and from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Rescue Specialist Matthew King also died in the crash. Funeral services have already been held over the last week for BCSO Lieutenant Fred Beers, Undersheriff Larry Koren and Bernalillo County Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew King.