Community gathers to remember Albuquerque mother killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered Thursday night to remember a mother of four that was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. Janell Katesigwa was on her way to work early Sunday morning when another car plowed into her at Tower and Unser.

Janell’s daughter Naomi, was driving shortly behind her and captured video showing the mangled state the car was left in. Her family says the force of the crash knocked Janell all the way into the passenger seat.

Thursday night, people gathered at the intersection to remember Janell and to show support for her family. Charges have not yet been filed against the driver.