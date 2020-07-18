Community gathers to remember 15-year-old hit, killed by stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been one year since 15-year-old Manny Tapia was struck down by a stolen truck fleeing police and the person driving it, still has not been brought to justice. Friday night friends, family and community members gathered to remember the teen described as a comedian, an artist and mature beyond his years.

Tapia was walking home from a late movie one year ago when a truck hit and killed him in the crosswalk at Coors and McMahon. Witnesses said they saw police cars chasing that truck.

The Albuquerque Police Department said there was a chase, but have disputed whether it was still happening by the time the truck reached the intersection. Tapia’s mom says trying to get answers over the last year has been frustrating.

Friday the District Attorney’s Office said it’s still working to identify that driver and APD said there are no new leads or any evidence officers contributed to the crash. A man named Juan Carlos Ramirez pleaded guilty to stealing the truck a couple of nights earlier, but it’s not clear if he’s suspected of driving it the night of the crash.

