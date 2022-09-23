ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members gathered at the University of New Mexico to protest the treatment of women in Iran. It comes amid an international outcry over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The 22-year-old was seized by Iran’s “morality police” over what they said was an inappropriate headscarf. Later, security footage showed her collapsing from what officials claim was a heart attack. Witnesses say she had been badly beaten.

UNM’s Iranian Student Association hosted a gathering to honor Amini and condemn the Iranian government. “I grew up in Iran. I have faced the terrors of morality police. They’re always in every corner and you have to be careful,” said Sara Nozadi.

Anti-government protests have been intensifying within Iran and elsewhere around the world.