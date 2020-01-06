Community gathers for visitation of longtime City Councilor Ken Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many will gather to honor and remember longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez on Monday.

Sunday night, hundreds filled Holy Rosary Catholic Church for visitation to honor Sanchez who served the westside for 14-years. The 63-year-old died on New Year’s Day following a medical incident back in November.

Annabelle Taylor, who attended high school with Sanchez says she’ll always remember him for uniting the city.

“Kenny brought the community together wherever he was and this is evidence of it, that even in his death he brought community,” said Taylor.

On Monday at noon, a visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Kiva Auditorium with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.