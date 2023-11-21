ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season kicked off in downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday with the annual tree lighting on Civic Plaza.

Local families joined city leaders for cups of hot chocolate and holiday cheer. “Throughout our city, we have all sorts of celebrations; we have our Old Town celebration; shop and strolls in Old Town, Downtown, Nob Hill, Uptown; and we have all sorts of things all over the city,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The 36-foot tree features 25,000 lights and more than 500 ornaments.