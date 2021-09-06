Community gathers at Civic Plaza, call to end violence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Albuquerque community are coming together to call for the end of violence that rocked the city. Last night people gathered at Civic Plaza and brought pictures of family members and friends who have died due to violence.

Speakers called for family members to speak candidly with their children about violence and how to de-escalate situations. They also called for people to be held accountable for their actions as a way to build a better community.

