ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is lighting a special Christmas tree Friday night in honor of the young lives lost to violence and abuse in the past year. The event is held by the Guardians of the Children. Their goal is to recognize the lives lost and educate the public on the issue.

On top of the GOC, members of the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance. The eighth annual lighting of the angel tree starts at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza. The lighting itself is scheduled for 6 p.m.