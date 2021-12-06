Community event, ‘The Least of Us’ discusses dealing with opioid impact in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While New Mexico has had its share of drug issues throughout the years, this doesn’t have to become a permanent reality. Author Sam Quinones and City of Albuquerque Senior Advisor Damon Martinez discuss the drug issue within the state and what’s being done to spark change.

“The Least of Us: True Tales of American and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” highlights the story of the nation’s opioid epidemic and covers the spread of synthetic drugs. The book also delves into the neuroscience of addiction

A free community event will take place to discuss the best practices of dealing with fentanyl and meth in New Mexico. The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

Light refreshments will be served and local resources will also be provided to answer questions. There will also be a VIP hour, a book signing with Sam Quinones, and a Q&A session.