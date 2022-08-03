ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of Albuquerque students stocked up on free back-to-school supplies with the help of their community. Local church Ciudad De Gracia partnered with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office and the Duke City Gladiators for “Fundaments and Fiestas.”

More than 400 students turned out at Emerson Elementary in southeast Albuquerque for the event, free food, haircuts, and backpacks full of supplies. Organizers say inflation has made this back-to-school season especially tough. “Especially out here in this district where there’s a little bit more community work needed than other parts of town,” said Gina Thomas, Duke City Gladiators.

Kids also got to throw balls around with the Gladiators and check out the Albuquerque Police Department lowrider and high-tech equipment from APD.