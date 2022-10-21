ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young and old gathered at the Albuquerque BioPark for a fun Halloween event Friday night. They made arts and crafts to help entertain the zoo animals.

“It feels really good since I’ve always had kind of a love for animals too,” said Savannah, one of the creative attendees.

Visitors of all ages showed off their artistic skills tonight at the BioPark’s Halloween Enrichment Making Night.

“We’re just coming out bringing my daughter out here to do some arts and crafts and create some things for the animals to experience and play with because they’re not in their habitats. At least we can give them a little bit of variety and excitement in what they’re doing,” said another attendee, Jadee Scott.

Grown ups and kids made art with repurposed items like paper bags and cardboard boxes.

“We’re doing it so they have the best Halloween and have something to play with,” said Aubrey Davidson, who brought her kids to enjoy the event.

The pieces will be given to the animals at the Boo at the Zoo event for “enrichment” purposes.

“Enrichment is extra things that we provide our animals to help enrich their lives, to make them more interested and to encourage them to display their natural behaviors,” said Jessica Washburn, Science Education Coordinator at the Albuquerque BioPark.

Visitors created Halloween-themed toys, displays and props for the animals to play with. Coordinators say this is a way to make the animals happy, healthy and engaged.

“This is our first time. I didn’t know what to expect but I really like it. It’s cute to have us all get together and do this for the animals,” said Davidson.

Visitors say they are excited to see their work displayed at the Boo at the Zoo event for the animals to enjoy. The Boo at the Zoo will be held on October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be educational activities, crafts, games and more. Tickets for the event are already sold out.