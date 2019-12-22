Community comes together to feed the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from all walks of life are getting in on the holiday spirit, by giving meals and comfort items to the homeless. The homeless say they appreciate the extra help from people in Albuquerque as it gets colder.

On one side of Coronado Park off I-40 and 2nd Saturday morning, was a DJ, piles of new clothes, boxes of comfort items, and tons of food just for the homeless.

On the other side, seven different motorcycle clubs, partnering with a young teen, passionate about helping those in need.

Different groups, with different hobbies and interests, sharing the same intention. Taking care of the homeless.

A sentiment dozens of men and women, living on the Albuquerque streets say doesn’t go unnoticed.

While these groups planned their events separately, they say it’s great to see so many people, willing to give food and clean clothes, especially in these cold conditions. They hope it inspires others to spread love and kindness, every day.

Both groups gave out more than 200 meals.