Community comes out in support of Toys For Tots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season is just around the corner and Toys For Tots is making sure local kids in need get something special. On Sunday, organizers collected $20 donations and new toys at the Motorcycle Run at the Thunderbird Harley Davidson.

“So we don’t have any kids that don’t go without a Christmas, you can’t have a child that doesn’t have a Christmas, so this is a passion for us,” said Paul Caputo of Toys For Tots. Last year, the program was able to distribute nearly 27,000 toys. Toys For Tots will still be collecting toys until December 4th. People wanting to donate can do so at local fire stations.

