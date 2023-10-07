ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Classic car enthusiasts gathered at the Route 66 Center Saturday afternoon for the 17th Annual West Fest.

The event, presented by “Think Big,” invited the community to enjoy a lowrider show, food trucks, live music, and an art exhibit.

West Fest celebrates the redevelopment of West Central and lets the public know about upcoming projects in the area. Most importantly, it brings the community together.

Locals who attended the event also took part in a survey. It will be used to identify community needs around West Central.