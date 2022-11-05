ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center today.
Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth powwow.
The event was used to promote Indigenous wellness and culture. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.