Community battles wind, snow, and poor road conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – East Mountains schools were closed as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and it’s clear why as getting down the mountain was quite treacherous. The interstate was also hard to keep up with and that’s a priority for the Department of Transportation.

KRQE News 13 was in the area of I-40 and Tramway where the snow wasn’t falling down from the sky but at times was blowing sideways due to extremely strong winds. People in town were trying to go about their day battling the wind.

NMDOT says crews are working around the clock clearing roads and have had about 50 plows on the road since midnight. They also say they’re seeing the worst road conditions on I-40 because of high winds and blowing snow.

New Mexico State Police alone says they’ve seen at least 14 weather-related crashes on I-40 Tuesday. “We live in the East Mountains so we’re kind of used to it already. But here in town, it’s kind of surprising to see this much snow here,” said Joseph Gutierrez.

The strong winds and blowing snow are really impacting visibility on the roads. NMDOT is reminding commuters to take it slow and to be extremely careful.

The weather is also impacting public transit in the city. ART will be rerouting some bus lines due to wind and blowing snow.