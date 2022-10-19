ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque museum invites locals and visitors to check out the ‘3rd Thursdays’ event. Whether you’re a local seeking to be immersed in art or history, or a visitor wanting to experience Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution this is the event for all ages to enjoy. The ‘3rd Thursdays’ October event will kick off on October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature the Albuquerque Museum’s recent acquisition of a traditional Galician Hórreo and includes Galician music from Da Terra Meiga. Attendees will also hear from Museum Director Andrew Connors to discuss art, music, and the culture of the Galician region of Spain. The event is free and will feature live music, performances, and hands-on art activities. The museum gallery exhibits will be open for viewing, individuals can purchase food, adult drinks, and there will be extended hours for shopping at the Museum.

For more information, you can visit the museum’s webpage.