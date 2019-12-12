Commissioners vote to allow development on Bernalillo County farmland

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite big concerns from residents, a proposed housing development will move forward in one of the last bits of farmland in the metro.

Wednesday night, county commissioners voted to approve a zone change to the property east of Walmart near Coors and Rio Bravo. The changes allow a developer to build approximately 450 homes on the roughly 300 acres of farmland.

Residents signed a petition against the change, but the more than 1,700 signatures weren’t enough to change commissioners’ minds.

“I, with all my heart, wish that we could just continue to save every grain of dirt in the Anderson Farm area,” County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

The plan also includes nearly 150 acres of public open space.