Commemorate the end of slavery during the Statewide Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first Juneteenth celebration was put on in 1865 to commemorate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s reading of federal order in the city of Galveston, Texas proclaiming that all slaves in the state of Texas were now free. Juneteenth celebrations are still happening 155 years later and this year, things will look a little different.

Community organizer for the Statewide Virtual Juneteenth Celebration, Devont’e Watson discusses the celebration, it’s significance, and the changes we will see this year. The New Mexico Statewide Virtual Juneteenth Celebration will kick off at noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

“It’s not just a celebration for African American people, it’s a celebration for the country,” said Watson. This event will be available through an online stream that will showcase local talent and will inspire and empower the black residents as well as the entire community.

Featured guests will include Rosalind Jones & the New Mexico Mass Choir, The Syndicate ABQ, Frederick & Company, Trey Vision, and many more. “It’s really a great community effort and a community-led initiative to celebrate, not only Juneteenth, but also to reflect upon justice, equality, and the movement, and the conversation that the movement is allowing us to have as we celebrate Juneteenth,” said Watson.

Watson explains this event is family-friendly that is a great way to reflect and celebrate our history as Americans.