ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comfort Dental hosted it’s annual “Care Day” Monday, offering free dental care to those in need. On “Care Day” services are free to anyone and people are helped on a first-come-first-served basis.

People were able to receive a variety of basic dental care services and procedures at no cost. Last year Comfort Dental saw 4,000 patients and gave away $1.4 in services nationally.