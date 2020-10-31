Columbus Park tennis courts reopen after updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department announced on Saturday the grand reopening of the tennis courts at Columbus Park after a $157,000 upgrade. The four courts at the park were resurfaced along with several other improvements requested by park users.

Officials say due to extensive deterioration from use and exposure to the elements required a complete renovation of the concrete court foundation and the court surfaces. The project also included relocating the tennis backboard to address a park safety issue, repainting the tennis net posts and light poles, replacing the light heads with LEDs, and replacing court benches.