Columbus Park tennis courts reopen after updates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smokey sky seen in Albuquerque on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department announced on Saturday the grand reopening of the tennis courts at Columbus Park after a $157,000 upgrade. The four courts at the park were resurfaced along with several other improvements requested by park users.

Officials say due to extensive deterioration from use and exposure to the elements required a complete renovation of the concrete court foundation and the court surfaces. The project also included relocating the tennis backboard to address a park safety issue, repainting the tennis net posts and light poles, replacing the light heads with LEDs, and replacing court benches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss