Colorado man arrested in Albuquerque on murder charge

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's the final countdown to reach the governor's goal of getting 60% of the state fully vaccinated to reopen completely by the beginning of July. It has the state doing what it can to get more people to get their shot, like pushing its $100 incentive on social media.

"Come get your vaccine. Let's get the state open. We're all ready to move on and you get $100. Come do it," one person getting their vaccine said in a video on the New Mexico Department of Health's Instagram page. The push can also be seen on signs on highways, flooded on social media, and in texts from NMDOH reminding people to opt in to its 'Vax 2 The Max' Sweepstakes.