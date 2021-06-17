Colorado man arrested in Albuquerque on murder charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering his ex-wife in Colorado was arrested in Albuquerque. Thirty-eight-year-old Dane Kallungi’s, ex-wife Jepsy, went missing more than two years ago. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Police say Kallungi was arrested Thursday while on Kirtland Air Force Base.

It’s uncertain why he was there, to begin with. He is facing first-degree murder charges. No word yet on whether police found Jepsy’s body but the warrant says the charges stem from a case the day after she went missing. Colorado State Police have promised an update Friday.

