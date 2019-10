PUEBLO, Colo. (KRQE) – A highway sign in Colorado is honoring the memory of a New Mexico seminarian killed in a crash.

Jason Marshall, 53, was with a church group on its way back from a conference in Denver over the summer when the bus he was on hit an embankment outside of Colorado Springs.

Marshall and the bus driver were killed. The UNM Aquinas Newman Center shared a photo of the new sign located near Pueblo, urging drivers to drive safely.