ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memoir from Rhonda Muckerman, a Colorado author, explains an experience of healing through the forces of music and nature. The memoir is titled ‘Of Song and Water.’

Muckerman says her story is about her family and how they navigated through several tragedies. She is hosting a book signing on May 6 starting at 5 p.m. located at 3701-A, Ellison Dr. NW at Barnes & Noble.

She explains that her inspiration behind the memoir is that many people have difficulties that they navigate throughout their lives. She hopes her book will give them a sense of possibility.

Nature and music play a key point in her book to show that they can be a healing force when experiencing hardships. To get a copy of the memoir or learn more about the author, visit https://rhondalmuckerman.com/.