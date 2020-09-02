Color Theory collaboration strives to provide resources, support for entrepreneurs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Economic development and small business support are critical now more than ever during the time of COVID-19. This is what makes Color Theory such a vital resource for the community.

Jaqlyn Baldwin, executive director of Siembra Leadership High School discusses Color Theory and all of the benefits the community is seeing because of it. Color Theory is a collaboration of organizations that support low-income, marginalized entrepreneurs and their families in Albuquerque led by people of color and women.

Color Theory aims to build a shared community of resources and support for low-income entrepreneurs of color and their families within Bernalillo County with a focus on Spanish-speaking, immigrant, and Native American communities. The leadership of Color Theory is made up of member organizations including Roanhorse Consulting, NM Dream Team, Women’s Economic Self-sufficient Team, La Plaza de Encuentro Gathering Place, New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, Siembra Leadership High School, and South Valley Economic Development Center.

For more information, visit Color Theory’s website, or Facebook page.