ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you know where your coins come from? Former Coin Club President Phil Vitale shares the stories behind two particular coins.

After the collapse of the Roman Empire in the 6th century, many kingdoms throughout the Mediterranean and Asian areas produced coinage. By the years 1000 to 1400, kings were producing coinage that was more sophisticated to use as currency and use for important events.

The first coin was owned by King Edward, had in 1461 to commemorate the victory over the French. This coin is very rare and today is worth about $8,000.

Genoa minted the second coin in 1346, a silver coming from King John of England, which was also the coin of King Alexander of Scotland. For more information visit the tp://abqcc.org/.