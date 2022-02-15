ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week there is a chance to get to know your local federal agents. Members of the FBI will be at the Piñon Coffee House, located at 5222 4th St. NW, in Albuquerque on Thursday, Feb. 17 for “Coffee with a Cop.” At the event, they will answer questions about career options and how to become a special agent.

The event starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m. This is the second event since the local FBI started hosting “Coffee with a Cop” in December. They are hoping to expand to other parts of the state.