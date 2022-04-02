ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a beautiful day for people to take in the annual Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest Saturday. The event, which is back in its early spring date for the first time since 2019, is expected to bring in between 9,000 and 10,000 people Saturday and Sunday.

The weather cooperated for the outdoor event and organizers say there is space for people to explore the different food and drink available at the event. “There’s so much more space than we’ve had in the past, so people who’ve before it’s cramped and crowded, it’s not anymore,” says event producer, Dean Strober. “As you can see, we’ve expanded, we’re a big outdoor festival.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $2 for kids. All proceeds from k dis tickets go to the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.