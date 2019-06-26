Coach Greg Jackson announces expansion of New Mexico Experience ahead of UFC 239 in Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ahead of the Jon Jones, and Holly Holm UFC fights, Coach Greg Jackson announced a new economic development initiative as part of the coach’s New Mexico Experience campaign.

As part of his initiative to promote local businesses, Jackson, along with Lt. Governor Howie Morales, declared New Mexico United, Taos Ski Resort, Real Time Solutions, FARMesilla, and the Albuquerque Dukes will be included in the New Mexico Experience. Coach Jackson will be spreading the word about local brands and businesses while in Las Vegas for the UFC fights.

Holm will take on Amanda Nunes while Jones battles Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 6.