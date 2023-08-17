ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM recently broke ground on its new Skilled Trades Facility that will house the welding, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and industrial automation technology programs. The greater Albuquerque region is home to many manufacturing facilities and there is a strong need for more people working in the skilled trades industries.

Danielle Casey, president and CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) and Tracy Hartzler, president of CNM talked about the recent ground breaking and the importance of the facility.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in early 2025. It will provide classroom and lab space for CNM’s Carpentry, Electrical, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Plumbing, Industrial Automation Technology (Mechatronics), and Welding programs.

Funding for the facility comes from voter-approved bonds, as well as funding from the state general fund.

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is a public charity that leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. For more information, visit ABQ.org