ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding.

Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a student mentor. The memorial service is happening Thursday at 7 p.m.