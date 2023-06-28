ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Central New Mexico Community College is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new 60,750 square foot trades facility. In a news release, CNM said the facility will have classroom and lab space that will hold six of its programs. The $58.7 million facility will be two buildings that can be changed to meet the college’s needs.

CNM said it will work with schools to provide space for students to participate in dual credit programs, apprenticeships, and internships. They also said they will work with local businesses to use the facility to train employees as needed.

“We’re excited about the ways this new facility will help students and adult learners access an entrepreneurial pathway that leverages critical thinking and business-skill training. We’re going to help reframe the trades path as a lucrative and life-long learning pathway with a core skills-based foundation,” CNM President Tracy Hartzler said in a news release.

The groundbreaking will begin at 8 a.m. at 961 Buena Vista Dr. SE. The facility is expected to be completed in early 2025. The community college will also open a time capsule that was buried on Main Campus in 1999.