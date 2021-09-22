CNM students win top honors for brews

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several students from Central New Mexico Community College won top honors at the U.S. Open College Beer Championships. Former students brought home gold for their collectively brewed Chef Ryan’s Favorite Sour.

Current student Cesar Quezada-Hernandez won a silver medal for his La Frambuesa Imperial Stout and recent graduate BJ Beauchamp won a bronze medal for his Itten Chiroku Pale Ale. CNM being instructor Nick Jones says the medals reflect the rigor of the program and the high-quality products students are producing.

