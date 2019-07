ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Beer enthusiasts across Albuquerque will soon have a new beer on tap and it’s the first brew ever officially released by CNM students.

Two years ago, students in CNM’s brewing program brewed 20 gallons of a sour beer. It’s been fermenting since then.

The beer was put on tap at Sidetrack Brewing Tuesday night and has since been served to the public. The school plans to release one beer at the brewery every semester.

Rain or shine, we are extremely proud to celebrate our first brew made by students in the Brewing and Beverage Management Program called First Barrel Sour in collaboration with @sidetrackbrew! pic.twitter.com/ITRY78qLCt — CNM (@CNMonline) July 17, 2019

