CNM students learn how to spot aircraft issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local aviation students are learning what it takes to fix jet engines. It’s an issue that’s recently come to light after a United jet suffered engine failure while flying over Colorado.

The students leave CNM as certified mechanics and prepared to pass tests required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The program is a stepping stone so they don’t learn on the same engine that is having issues but it gets them into bigger programs.

Right now, the students are learning the ins and outs of engine maintenance on all aircraft including helicopters. They are also visually scanning each and every blade and doing routine oil checks.

Mechanics now have to use a thermal scanner on the blades to catch cracks that aren’t visible to the eye. Changes like that come down every year meaning aviation mechanics need to learn new steps.

“It is a lot of responsibility and as we’ve been discussing the safety process is something that we really emphasize at the school so there’s always a process and approved data to follow when doing this,” said Program Director, Jeremy Frick. He says students are taught how to follow the correct process for each maintenance task and then tested.

He believes when the process is done right, nothing should go wrong in the air. Currently, the Aviation Technology Program has 17 students enrolled. Due to COVID-19, they are running on a hybrid model for students.