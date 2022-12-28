ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A graduate of CNM’s Ingenuity deep dive UX UI boot camp program has won a national design contest. Andrew Martinez created a surreal image for Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer.

CNM says Martinez spent years in graphic design before enrolling in the deep dive boot camp to expand his skills. The image was one of seven Martinez submitted to the contest. It will now be printed on 140 million cans across the country.