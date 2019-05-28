CNM prepares to connect to one of the country's fastest WiFi networks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In the next few weeks, Central New Mexico Community College is planning to flip the switch on what might be one of the fastest WiFi networks in the country.

CNM alum and founder of the company "Optipulse," John Joseph, created the device that is sitting on the roof of a CNM building.

It would be a hundred times as fast as a typical 4G cellphone connection. That's one of the fastest networks in the nation. Joseph says it could connect the campus and rural New Mexico to ultra-fast internet.

"So we can hook up rural communities at much cheaper costs than what it would take to get a fiber down to an area that's pretty far away," Joseph said.

CNM is hoping to link other buildings to the network by the end of the year.