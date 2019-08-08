CNM offers two new scholarships for aspiring teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- CNM hopes two new scholarships will help with the teacher shortage.

The Grow Your Own Teachers Scholarship encourages educational assistants at public schools to take a step further and get their teaching license. The scholarship will pay tuition fees and other expenses.

Similarly, the Teacher Affordability Scholarship is for anyone who wants to return to school to pursue an education career. For additional information on the Grow Your Own Teachers program, click here.

To learn more about the Teacher Affordability Scholarship program, click here.