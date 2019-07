ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A summer class at the Central New Mexico Community College will let students taste their way through beer history.

From ancient times, into the future, the five-week “Beer and Society” class includes guided beer tastings, food pairings, selected readings and class discussions. The class is every Friday evening for an hour and a half.

People interested in taking the class must be 21 or older to enroll. Learn more here.