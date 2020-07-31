CNM offering online courses to help educators teach virtually

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico teachers now have access to training that will help them teach virtually this Fall. CNM Ingenuity, a nonprofit affiliated with the college is collaborating with experienced virtual educators around the state to create and facilitate a series of professional development workshops for kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.

They’ll take place between August 7-18 on Zoom for up to 300 teachers at a time. The workshops will help with keeping students engaged and show educators how to use Zoom features like breakout rooms and online discussions. Similar workshops will later be offered for parents.

After August 18, a self-paced online course will be available for teachers who are unable to make the in-person presentations. Those interested can register on the CNM Ingenuity website.