CNM offering fast-track teaching degree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM is offering a new fast-track teacher education degree to help tackle the state’s teacher gap.

The program focuses on educational assistants and lets them work while they complete classes toward a teaching license. It takes 16 months for an associate of arts with a concentration in elementary and special education.

Students would then transfer to UNM, New Mexico Highlands, or Western New Mexico University where they complete their bachelor’s and receive their teaching license. The entire process can be achieved in three and a half years.