News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Heat wave continues throughout state

CNM offering fast-track teaching degree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM is offering a new fast-track teacher education degree to help tackle the state’s teacher gap.

The program focuses on educational assistants and lets them work while they complete classes toward a teaching license. It takes 16 months for an associate of arts with a concentration in elementary and special education.

Students would then transfer to UNM, New Mexico Highlands, or Western New Mexico University where they complete their bachelor’s and receive their teaching license. The entire process can be achieved in three and a half years.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss