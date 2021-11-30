CNM launches student food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is working to make sure students have enough to eat. The college is launching a permanent food pantry at the Student Resouce Center on the main campus.

Starting every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., students can stop by and pick up a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables along with non-perishables. Officials say the goal is to overcome one barrier that might be interfering with students’ education if they are struggling to afford food. Local food banks are helping stock the shelves and CNM hopes to collect donations from the campus community as well.

For more information, visit cnm.edu/news/cnm-opens-permanent-food-pantry-on-main-campus.

