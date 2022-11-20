ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance. A local college held a special event for the occasion.

Central New Mexico Community College hosted a vigil Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people who were victims of violence.

It’s a day to recognize and remember members of the community who have died as a result of anti-transgender violence. Several speakers addressed the crowd gathered at Brasher Hall Sunday.

It was a venue to not only honor those that lost their lives but to discuss ongoing issues with the Albuquerque transgender community faces.

The first recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance was in 1999.