ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM is expanding its food pantry for its students. Since opening last December, 100 to 200 students each week have been able to pick up groceries.

The food pantry is now expanding to include toiletries and needs items like deodorant, disposable razors, and other hygiene products. The college says it plans to open two additional food pantries at its South Valley and Westside campuses this fall.

A list of locations to drop off supplies is available on the CNM website.