CNM ‘Flex’ program allows students to learn at their own pace

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program at CNM lets students determine how much or how little time they need to complete a given course.

The “Flex” program allows students to use their existing knowledge and experience to move through certain material more quickly. Then, they can spend more time on the topics they’re not as familiar with.

Students sign up seven-week online courses and progress at whatever pace they’re comfortable with, for a flat tuition rate. For more information about the CNM Flex program, click here.