ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM will soon hold some classes at the Rail Yards. “One day, hopefully soon, most of this space is fully utilized every day of the week and it’s an experience for thousands of New Mexicans also as they continue their educational journey,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
The college’s Film Studies and Workforce Development programs will use Rail Yards’ space and buildings for hands-on classes. Other buildings at the Rail Yards will be used as classrooms. Keller says the city wants to find uses for the Rail Yards when they aren’t hosting other events.