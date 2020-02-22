CNM breaks ground on solar farm at westside campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new solar farm will not only provide power to Central New Mexico Community College’s westside campus but it will also serve as an educational tool.

Crews have broken ground on the 1.3-megawatt solar facility just south of the campus near Universe and McMahon. It’s expected to generate around 50 percent of the energy needed to power the westside campus buildings, meaning the site’s carbon emissions will be cut in half.

The project also includes a state of the art training lab for students studying electrical trades. The project is expected to be completed by summer.