ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local tech startup is now relying on CNM for future employees, all because of an impactful boot camp.

“I am actually quite involved with communication with CNM and Brian Rashap, who is the instructor for the boot camp,” said Arjun Bhakta, a CNM graduate.

Based in Albuquerque, Telemetry Insight has its work cut out for them when it comes to finding quality employees.

They hire most of their employees locally through CNM Ingenuity’s Internet of Things (IoT) program. It’s a 10-week course teaching students how to create and code smart devices.

“We just kept coming back to CNM and, specifically, the IoT boot camp,” said Chief Operations Officer Shelley Barratt.

That’s where they found their current employee Arjun Bhakta.

“I had no coding experience before I started that program, and after that, I am able to deliver devices that are out in the field close to quantities in the hundreds,” said Bhakta.

Bhakta is one of six CNM graduates employed at Telemetry, an ever-growing and changing company.

“Our founder and CEO Randy Krall is a serial entrepreneur here in Albuquerque, and he came up with the idea for an IOT device to go out in an oil field on top of pumpjack and start monitoring that pumpjack’s motion,” said Barratt.

That information is sent back to the office to study. This is the device being worked on. The goal is to save drivers money at the pump.

“We, then, can analyze and use towards helping make these pumps more efficient,” said Barratt.

In the tech world, flexibility is key. Barratt said CNM has thrived at it, making the boot camp almost like a feeder program directly into the startup world.

“The subjects you are going to learn, throw you in the deep end, they will give you skill sets that let you do a lot in terms of the tech industry,” said Bhakta.

The next camp session starts on June 19 and runs until August 25. The deadline to apply is June 12.