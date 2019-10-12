Club Rio Rancho offers up 190 acres of golf course to city for free

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Just one week after a suspicious fire burned up the clubhouse at Club Rio Rancho, the owner is offering more than half of the property to the city for free. But Rio Rancho’s mayor says the deal isn’t as sweet as it sounds.

“We’ve just been not too sure about what’s gonna happen with the golf course,” said Sandy Aschenbrenner, whose property borders on the golf course.

After years of money problems, the golf course is nothing more than a field of weeds. Following last week’s fire, people who live near Club Rio Rancho feel like the property is cursed.

“It was pretty nice…tennis courts swimming pool, nice clubhouse, and so my thought was whoever does develop it, they have a nice clubhouse…but now that’s gone,” said Rusty Dils, who also lives near the golf course.

The former owner, Jhett Brown, was in a world of debt. Then in 2017, Joshua Skarsgard bought the property to build homes on nine holes of it, then either restore the other 18 holes, or turn it into open space.

Friday, he offered the land that was scheduled to be an 18 hole golf course to the city as a “charitable donation.”

“I think it’s awesome. I can’t believe this is happening because it’s wonderful,” said Aschenbrenner.

Neighbors who KRQE News 13 spoke to, are thrilled.

“That’s great that he’s willing to do that,” said Dils.

This comes just one week after the clubhouse suddenly caught fire in the early evening. But there is a big catch with this proposal. The land where the clubhouse burned, Skarsgard wants to be commercial property.

Also, all the infrastructure costs would be at the city’s expense. The city says while the headline looks great, the details are not.

Residents just want something positive done with the land.

Mayor Hull’s full statement can be found below: